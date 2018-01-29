GCPS sees increase in violators of school bus stop arms

Gwinnett County Public Schools has issued more than eleven thousand citations this school year to drivers passing school bus stop arms.

“When that stop arm comes out, cars have to stop unless there is a median in the road, whether it be grass or concrete,” said Bernard Watson, GCPS Director of Community Relations.

But many drivers aren’t stopping for school bus stop arms. Gwinnett County Public Schools has 1980 buses. In 2015, the county put cameras on 300 of them. The 2017-2018 school year has seen an increase in the average number of violators.

The latest numbers show 11,350 citations have been issued this school year, about 118 a day.

“It’s a 300 fine the first time, 750 the second and 1000 the third time,” Watson said.

The money from the citations is split between Gwinnett County Public Schools, Gwinnett County and Redflex Traffic Systems, which is the company that installs the cameras.

Redflex takes 50 percent. The county and the school district split the other 50 percent.

In fiscal year 2017, Gwinnett County Public Schools received a little more than 956 thousand dollars from citations. With that money, 22 new buses were purchased.

