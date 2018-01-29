Braves fans sound off about new mascot "Blooper"

Baseball season is around the corner but Braves fans are more fired up right now about the team's new mascot. The Atlanta Braves introduced Blooper over the weekend and many of people have sounded off about it immediately.

Blooper replaces Homer the Brave and has fans everywhere talking.

"Blooper that's a bad thing and Homer is a good thing," said Braves fan James Self. "I don't know."

Baseball fans commented on the Braves' Facebook page with comments like, "The Philly Phanatic got laid off?" and "Did we really need a new mascot?" and one guy's reaction to seeing blooper for this first time was priceless.

"Ha, ha, what is going on with this? What is this,?" said Jeffery Lawrence.

But not all the comments were bad.

"I mean the kids, it should be more of their decision. If they're not happy with it and they're not afraid of him I say go for it," said Bridget Wilson.

Blooper will certainly be out to prove all the naysayers wrong in a couple of months when the season gets underway.

