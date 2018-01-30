Woman in wheelchair killed in fire at Stone Mountain home

A woman is dead and a man sustained injury following a fire at a home in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

The fire started early Tuesday morning at the home on the 1300 block of Hidden Hills Parkway in Stone Mountain.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson says as crews entered the home, they found a man lying in the foyer area, suffering from injuries sustained in the blaze. he was pulled from the area and is continuing to recover.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson describes the scene of a fatal fire at a home in Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning, FULL story: https://t.co/HfYVgzpltJ pic.twitter.com/uGLp3M0MFq — CBS46 (@cbs46) January 30, 2018

Crews were forced to exit the home and fight the flames from the outside. Once the fire was knocked down, a search of the home was conducted and that's when crews found the body of the woman in the back bedroom of the home.

Jackson says crews informed him that the deceased victim was a wheelchair-bound woman.

A fire investigator will be on scene to try to determine an exact cause.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

BREAKING: house fire in Stone Mountain. I just arrived. Live reports this morning on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KBjC6GND4l — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) January 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.