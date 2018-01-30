Three children injured after vehicle collides with school bus

Three children were hospitalized on Monday after a vehicle crashed into the side of their school bus.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon on I-285, just south of the I-20 interchange.

Police tell CBS46 News that a vehicle struck another car and that car then smashed into the side of the school bus.

Seven children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. All are students at Stone Mountain High School.

Investigators say three of the children were taken to Egleston Hospital after complaining of headaches.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.