Man who says investigator ordered him to decapitate his own dog files lawsuit

A man who claimed a sheriff's office investigator ordered him to behead his own dog after the animal had bitten a woman has filed a lawsuit in the case.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Joe Nate Goodwin and his girlfriend, Tosha Dacon, filed the civil lawsuit January 25 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle Georgia District of Georgia. The newspaper says the couple are claiming civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in hiring and training an employee among other points detailed in the suit.

This all comes after an incident on December 1 in Crawford County, which is about 90 miles south of Atlanta.

According to a press release by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the pit bull mix had bitten a woman who then called police. When the investigator arrived, he says the dog charged at him in an aggressive manner. The investigator says he was forced to shoot the dog after the animal lunged at him.

After the shooting, the owner of the dog, Joe Nathan Goodwin, recorded a video of the investigator assaulting him and demanding that he cut the animal's head off or be taken to jail.

Video of investigator ordering Goodwin to cut the animal's head off (WARNING: Graphic language)

After a long exchange with the investigator, Goodwin posts another video of him actually beheading the dog.

You can watch the video by clicking the link. (WARNING: Graphic language and images)

The body of the animal was collected and taken to the Crawford County Health Department for state rabies testing requirements and options regarding the dog.

The Macon Telegraph reports Sheriff Lewis Walker, investigator James Hollis and deputy Andrew Neesmith are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

