One dead in fatal Cobb County crash

One dead in fatal Cobb County crash

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

One person is dead following a crash in Cobb County that sent an SUV down into an embankment.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Lake Acworth Drive.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

