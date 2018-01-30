Teen girl sexually assaulted at library

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a library in DeKalb County.

The incident happened at the Decatur Library on Sycamore Street on January 25.

The 19 year-old victim says the suspect told her that he knew her from elementary school and had to talk to her about a private matter. Once they were in a downstairs hallway, the suspect allegedly exposed himself to her and grabbed her buttocks.

The victim says the suspect also kissed her on the cheek and mouth.

The suspect is described as a black male around 20 years-old. He stands about 5'5" tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and a gray jacket.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.