Cartersville 70 hold town hall to discuss marijuana laws following large arrests

Wiping away her tears, it was hard for Deja Herd to talk about what happened on her 21st birthday party.

She says that night was horrifying.

“It went from all of us having a great night to chaos,” said Herd.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Cartersville, she says it all started when she rented a house on Air BNB and invited friends over.

But before she knew it tow Cartersville Police Officers came in through the back door.

Police say they were responding to reports of gunshots in the area, and then smelled marijuana coming from the home.

The officers say they saw several bags of marijuana, so they called the Bartow County drug task force.

Investigators searched the home, then arrested 65 adults and at least four minors every single one of them was charged for less than an ounce of marijuana.

