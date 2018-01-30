Multiple injuries reported in Haralson County accident

According to Haralson County Emergency crews, three people were transported to the hospital after an accident on Hwy. 113 near White Rose Lane.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was airlifted and at least two others were transported via ambulances. A third person was possibly transported by ambulance as well.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

