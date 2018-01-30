Multiple injuries reported in Haralson County accident - CBS46 News

Multiple injuries reported in Haralson County accident

By WGCL Digital Team
HARALSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

According to Haralson County Emergency crews, three people were transported to the hospital after an accident on Hwy. 113 near White Rose Lane. 

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was airlifted and at least two others were transported via ambulances. A third person was possibly transported by ambulance as well. 

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. 

