Woman dies after vehicle rolls down embankment

ACWORTH, GA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Actworth.

Tracy Roberts, 54, was driving a GMC Envoy southbound on Cobb Parkway when she veered off the road as she approached Lake Acworth Drive.

Her SUV struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels at the bottom embankment.

At 5:25 a.m. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb County Police are uncertain what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.

