Zoo Atlanta and Lyft partnership offers patrons free rides

Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. patrons can get a free ride, up to a $10 value each way, to and from the Five Points and King Memorial MARTA stations.

Zoo Atlanta Vice President of Marketing Tracy Lott says the partnership is about providing guests a cost-effective alternative to driving to the Zoo.

“Guest experience and convenience are very important to us, and as a conservation organization, we welcome every opportunity to encourage alternative transportation,” said Lott.

Patrons can take advantage of the discounted fare by using promo code ZOOATL in the Lyft app.

