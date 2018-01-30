NC man busted in Hall Co. with 3 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

A North Carolina man is in the Hall County Jail after he was busted with three pounds of marijuana as well as nearly $10,000 in cash.

Curtis Richard Bledsoe, 22, of Charlotte, was arrested near the intersection of McEver and Mountain View roads in the Hall County community of McEver.

Police say Bledsoe had three pounds of marijuana packages in three shrink-wrapped bags and $9,915 in cash. The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $13,500.

Bledsoe is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.