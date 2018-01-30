Deputy injured following chase through Haralson County

A Haralson County Sheriff's deputy was injured during a chase that also injured three others Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Buchanan Highway near the intersection with King Way, just north of the city of Temple.

One of the injured was airlifted to the hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.

The deputy's condition in unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the police pursuit.

The crash remains under investigation.

