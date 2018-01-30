Black male wanted for credit card fraud in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a black male suspect involved in credit card fraud.

The victim told police his car was broken into on December 31 while vising a business on the 1800 block of Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Among the items taken were identification cards and credit cards.

The suspect used the stolen cards at various locations in Duluth and Lawrenceville.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Tipsters with information leading to arrest can receive up to $2,000.