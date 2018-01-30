Man accused of exposing himself to girls at Walmart

Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to two underage girls at a Paulding County Walmart.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Marietta Highway in Dallas.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the man allegedly followed the two girls around and then eventually out of the store and when they got into their vehicle, the man allegedly exposed himself to them.

The suspect then ran away.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.