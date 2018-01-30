Gwinnett County Police Officer loses battle to cancer

An officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department has passed after a 7-month battle with cancer.

Officer Victor Cortez passed away Sunday, January 28.

Cortez was diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer that spread to his lungs in July 2017, according to a GoFundMe page. He leaves behind a wife and two children, a 2-year-old and 5 month old.

Visitation Services for Victor Cortez will be held on Thursday, February 1 between 2pm-6pm. The services will be held at the Wages and Sons Funeral Home at 1031 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville. The public is invited to attend.

A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 2.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Victor.

