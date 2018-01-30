Report: Hundreds of bridges in Georgia in need of repair

More than 600 bridges statewide need to be repaired or replaced. At Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Battle in Fulton County, there’s an old bridge built in 1948.

It’s one of nearly 700 in the state deemed structurally deficient according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

"I guess I try to not give it a lot of thought," said resident Heidi Spingler.

And to think nearly 18 thousand cars drive over it every day causes concern for some.

"Well sure because I cross it a lot actually," said driver Catherine Profit.

In DeKalb County, the bridge on Mercer University Drive over Peachtree Creek is also in bad shape. It was built in 1967. But officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said there is no need to worry.

"We will never put anyone over a bridge that is unsafe to travel on. We will close it," said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. "That’s why we do posting with bridges about weight limits and height limits."

Dale said in fiscal year 2018, the state will be spending $330 million on bridge replacements to improve infrastructure.

"Since the passage of the transportation funding act, by next year we will have tripled how much we are spending on bridges," said Dale.

It’s also important to point out that less than five percent of our state’s bridges are actually in poor condition.

"We want to make sure that we are always attracting new companies and new businesses and new contractors to Georgia to do all the projects that we now have the funding for," said Dale.

