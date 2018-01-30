One dead, one injured in South Fulton shooting

Fulton County Police are investigating a shooting the killed one man and injured another Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at Vyne Avenue and Big Sage Drive in South Fulton County.

Police tell CBS46, one male was shot in the head and another was shot in the fore arm. The man shot in the head died. The man shot in the fore arm was transported to Grady Hospital.

