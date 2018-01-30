Two injured in South Fulton shooting

Fulton County Police are investigating a shooting the injured two people, Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at Vyne Avenue and Big Sage Drive in South Fulton County.

Police tell CBS46, one male was shot in the face and another was shot in the fore arm. The man shot in the face was not alert, conscious or breathing at the scene. It is not clear if he was transported to the hospital at this time.

