Two injured in South Fulton shooting

LaShirley and Glenndria Morris were charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.More >
LaShirley and Glenndria Morris were charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a shooting the injured two people, Tuesday night.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a shooting the injured two people, Tuesday night.More >
Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. patrons can get a free ride, valued at $10 both ways, to and from the Five Points and King Memorial MARTA stations.More >
Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. patrons can get a free ride, valued at $10 both ways, to and from the Five Points and King Memorial MARTA stations.More >
In fiscal year 2018, the state will be spending $330 million on bridge replacements to improve infrastructure.More >
In fiscal year 2018, the state will be spending $330 million on bridge replacements to improve infrastructure.More >
A Grady official says the emergency department is seeing historic levels of patients exhibiting flu or flu-like illness.More >
A Grady official says the emergency department is seeing historic levels of patients exhibiting flu or flu-like illness.More >
Officials, accused of playing favorites when it comes to helping the victims. We've learned that one student had her hair set on fire, and another is seeking counseling.More >
Officials, accused of playing favorites when it comes to helping the victims. We've learned that one student had her hair set on fire, and another is seeking counseling.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Stone Mountain native Donald Glover, better known in the music world as "Childish Gambino" is celebrating after taking home some hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in New York City.More >
Stone Mountain native Donald Glover, better known in the music world as "Childish Gambino" is celebrating after taking home some hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in New York City.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >