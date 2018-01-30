Sisters indicted for fatally beating 3-year-old

Two sisters have been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for beating a 3-year-old with a baseball bat.

LaShirley and Glenndria Morris were charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to the indictment, LaShirley picked up a baseball bat and struck 3-year-old KeJuan Mason for taking a cupcake from the kitchen. LaShirley then used the bat to hit KeJuan repeatedly in the head while Glenndria, the child’s legal guardian, used her hand to spank KeJuan on his bottom.

As a result of this attack, KeJuan sustained bruises all over his body, including his legs, back, chest, buttocks, arm, and head.

LaShirley and Glenndria currently remain in the Fulton County Jail. If convicted, both LaShirley and Glenndria may face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

