Robbery suspect struck by vehicle while fleeing scene, 3 others wanted

One robbery suspect is in custody and police are searching for three more after they crashed their vehicle while trying to flee from police late Tuesday night.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers were chasing a vehicle with four armed robbery suspects inside. During the chase, the driver of the getaway vehicle crashed on the exit ramp from I-285 onto Moreland Avenue.

All four suspects got out and tried to flee on foot but one of the suspects was struck by a passing vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The other three suspects were able to elude police and remain on the run.

Police believe the vehicle the four were traveling in was stolen.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.