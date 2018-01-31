Plea deal possible for mother indicted on murder charges

A DeKalb County woman charged in the death of her 1 year-old daughter could accept a plea deal when she appears in court on Wednesday.

Dijanelle Fowler, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children and concealing a death after police say she left her daughter Skylar in a vehicle for six hours as she got her hair done.

It happened at a salon in the Northlake Tower Festival shopping center off Lavista Road in Tucker back on June 15, which just so happened to be the hottest day of the month, according to CBS46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey.

After leaving her six hour hair appointment, Fowler drove to Emory Hospital and called 911, complaining of her own medical issues. When police arrived they treated her for a seizure and found her baby deceased in the back seat.

Captain Jerry Lewis with the DeKalb County Police Department is a father of four and had the difficult task of working the case.

“Those cases are tough to work. Anything involving children is tough to work,” Lewis said. “The vehicle was running and at some point in time the car cut off, whether due to a mechanical issue or the battery just gave out, and the car cut off and the child was in the car.”

Fowler is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m.

