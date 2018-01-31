Police investigating after abduction attempt at Gwinnett County hotel

Police are sorting out details surrounding a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Crossland Economy Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

Few details are known but police tell CBS46 News that an armed man went to the hotel and forced a woman into a stolen vehicle. They took off from the scene but we've learned that police have since found the vehicle but are still searching for both the man and woman.

Another man was also inside the hotel room when the woman was abducted. He is being interviewed by officers

Police also say the abductor and victim know each other and have some kind of relationship but that's all we've been able to obtain at the moment.

The woman is described as a black female with a medium-heavy build and is believed to be in her mid to late 20's. She has thick dreadlock-style hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a bright green dress that was tucked into her pants and a light jean jacket.

The suspect is described as a black male about 5'8" tall with a medium build.

Gwinnett County Police Sergeant Jake Smith describes what took place during a possible abduction at a Norcross hotel, FULL story: https://t.co/NQKhj9vtnH pic.twitter.com/FCDOloHJEr — CBS46 (@cbs46) January 31, 2018

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5700.

