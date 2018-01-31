President Trump's State of the Union speech - CBS46 News

REPLAY

President Trump's State of the Union speech

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) -

If you missed President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night, watch it in its entirety below!

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46