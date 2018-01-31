Suspect sought after shooting at police during traffic stop

Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at police during a traffic stop on I-20 early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the intersection with Boulevard in Atlanta.

According to Georgia State Police, an officer tried pulling a vehicle over and shots were fired. The suspect then fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

No injuries were reported.

