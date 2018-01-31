Mitchell County church fire ruled arson, reward offered

By Glenn Allen (Office of Commissioner of Insurance)

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has ruled a Jan. 30 fire at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Mitchell County arson. Commissioner Hudgens is appealing to the public for information to help apprehend the person(s) responsible for the crime.

The fire, which was reported yesterday around 8 a.m. heavily damaged the interior of the 63-years-old church, located at 8572 Pinecliff Road in Camilla, Ga. Several items were missing from the church, and investigators believe the fire was started in an attempt to cover up a burglary, Hudgens said.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Calls are answered 24 hours a day; callers can choose to remain anonymous.

The Mitchell County Fire Sheriff’s Office and the ATF are assisting with the investigation.

