Longtime UGA professor loses cancer battle, pens own obituary

Longtime University of Georgia professor Barry Hollander has passed away after losing his battle with thyroid cancer. He was 59 years-old.

Hollander was a professor with UGA's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication for over 26 years, teaching basic and advanced reporting classes.

He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and began working in newspaper delivery at the age of 12. He worked at small newspapers in Mississippi and Florida before taking the job in Athens in the Fall of 1991.

He passed away on Tuesday. He also penned his own obituary, detailing his battle with the disease.

Meanwhile, a visitation will be held for Hollander at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Athens on February 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on February 2 at 3:30 p.m.

