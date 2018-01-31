Thankful mother posts praise for nurse who helped save toddler's life

An off-duty nurse who helped a toddler suffering from a medical emergency is being hailed a hero after the boy's mother posted the woman's praises on Facebook.

Brandy Lancaster and her 20 month-old son Maverick were speeding down Georgia 400 in Forsyth County on Monday with her hazard lights flashing when a car began following them.

Little Maverick was suffering from croup and strep throat and had sustained a bump on his head after falling on a tile floor. His mother was rushing him to the hospital when the unidentified nurse began tailing them.

Lancaster describes the situation on her Facebook page:

"To the nurse that did NOT have to...

You didn’t know why there was a car speeding between 90-100 MPH down GA400 around 6:15pm tonight

You didn’t know why their hazard/flashers were on

You didn’t know what kind of emergency was happening when you chose to follow them

You didn’t know who they were

That speeding car was me, driving my 20 month old son to the ER.

That baby was diagnosed with croup and strep throat Saturday morning.

That baby was also at the ER Saturday night after hitting his head on a tile floor — I was carrying him when I slipped/fell on a restaurant floor.

That baby spent all Sunday at doctor offices bc his sister also has strep, I’m sick, & his Daddy is sick.

That baby had a fever this evening.

That baby puked all over himself, me, & the kitchen.

That baby puked again in the car on the way to the ER, causing him to begin choking.

Nurse, that baby needed you tonight & you pulled through for him, without knowing what the situation entailed. You followed us down GA400 and into the ER parking lot. You checked on my son, who was buckled in his car seat NOT responding. You rushed him inside the hospital and knew just what to say, to get him the help he needed.

Lord knows, his Mommy was a wreck & was not making much sense. You acted on your instinct when you definitely did NOT have to & for that myself and my entire family is FOREVER grateful! In the midst of everything going on, I never got your name nor do I recall expressing to you JUST how very thankful I am for everything you did and that you cared enough to help! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!"

As Brandy was pulling into the Northside Forsyth Hospital parking lot, the nurse ran over and began administering medical treatment to Maverick. The nurse then checked them into the hospital and the young boy is now recovering.

Brandy Lancaster is trying to contact the nurse who helped her but doesn't have much to go on. Brandy described the nurse as a white female in dark navy blue scrubs. She wears glasses, is around 30 years-old and Lancaster describes her as "very pretty".

