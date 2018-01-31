Head of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigns position

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, the Trump administration's head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has announced her resignation after a report that she had purchased stock in a tobacco company after taking her job.

The resignation was announced Wednesday morning.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services sent out this new release that includes a statement regarding the matter:

"This morning (Wednesday) Secretary Azar accepted Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald's resignation as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Fitzgerald owns a certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director. Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period.

After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the Secretary accepted, her resignation. The Secretary thanks Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald for her service and wishes her the best in all her endeavors."

HHS Spokesperson Matt Lloyd

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.