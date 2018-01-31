Coweta County teen dies of liver failure after complications from flu

According to the Coweta County Coroner, a 15-year-old Coweta County girl has died of liver failure after complications from the flu.

Kira Molina died Tuesday at a hospital in Atlanta after she had been sick with flu-related symptoms for less than a week.

Coweta County Schools issued the following statement:

We heard the news about this student this morning, and we are very saddened for this family. School administration and district staff were on hand at the school today to be available for students and staff, and additional counseling staff are on standby if necessary,

Like all communities across Georgia and the nation, we are seeing a more intense flu season this year than we have in most recent years. This is true in our schools as well, and Coweta County schools have followed several precautions throughout this flu season.

All of our schools have nurses on staff that can respond to student or staff illness. In addition to clinic visits, school nurses also monitor illnesses school by school, and system nurses monitor system-wide reports and trends of flu or flu-like illness in schools.

Also during flu season, our schools and school nurses communicate with students, staff and parents, based on guidance from the CDC and our District 4 Georgia Public Health officials. We sent a letter to parents earlier this week from District 4 Public Health, which is attached. School communications emphasize precautions during flu season, such as hand-washing, identifying flu symptoms, and how to respond to those to minimize the spread of illness in our schools.

Our schools are cleaned daily, and during flu season we intensify those efforts with additional cleaning based on illness-related tracking.

According to the latest report from the Department of Public Health, there have been 25 flu-related deaths in Georgia, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 37 children have died of the flu this season.

Coweta County Schools also sent a letter from the Dept. of Public Health outlining symptoms and tips to prevent the spread of the virus.

