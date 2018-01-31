Atlanta Community Food Bank preps for 34th annual Hunger Walk Run

Interested in getting those Fitbit steps all while helping a worthy cause? The Food Bank will host their 34th Hunger Walk Run.

The event is the largest public event which brings out between 13,000-15,000 walkers, runners and supporters to raise awareness and funds for the Food Bank (and other benefiting partners).

If you're interested in signing up, visit the Atlanta Community Food Bank website for more information.

