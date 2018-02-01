"Regular" customer robs Atlanta convenience store

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the AK Food Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

According to Atlanta Police, the suspect, who the clerk says is a regular customer at the store, came in with a gun. He then tied up the clerk and robbed the store.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

