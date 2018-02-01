Home, several vehicles shot up in Atlanta neighborhood

Police are trying to determine what happened after a home and several vehicles in an Atlanta neighborhood were struck by gunfire early Thursday morning.

The shootings happened on the 3000 block of Lynn Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A homeowner in the area says he heard several shots fired while he was eating. The homeowner believes that the shootings may have been the result of an argument with the previous tenants.

His home and several other vehicles were struck by bullets. As many as 30-40 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

