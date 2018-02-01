Man shocked with stun gun in police custody dies

A man who was shocked with a stun gun in police custody has died.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a statement emailed to news outlets Wednesday that Auburn police arrested 30-year-old Charles Williams on Saturday.

Miles said Williams was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children following a fight at a home. She said he became combative outside the Barrow County jail, fighting with deputies and damaging a patrol car from the inside. GBI spokesman Jesse Maddox said Williams moved his handcuffs from behind his back to his front.

Sometime during the altercation, deputies used a stun gun on Williams. Maddox says Williams stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy has been performed, but results are pending.

