Air Force sergeant removed after racist video posted to Facebook

A sergeant in the Air Force has been removed from her position after posting a racially charged video to Facebook, showing her going on a rant against African-American females.

According to the military website 'Stars and Stripes', Sergeant Geraldine Lovely was in uniform when she took to Facebook Live to complain about disrespect she says she suffered at the hands of African-American female subordinates.

Lovely is a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron and works at the Nellis AFB fitness center in Nevada.

WATCH the video below (WARNING: Video contains extremely graphic language)

Nellis Air Force Base response

Nellis Air Force Base issued a statement on its Facebook page announcing Lovely was “removed from her supervisory role while leadership continues to gather facts regarding this incident” and saying that it was an opportunity to “see if this is a broader issue on base” and to talk with airmen about good order and discipline and the Air Force core values.

