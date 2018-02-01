KSU presidential search committee to be named today

The search for a new president at Kennesaw State University will enter a new phase today, as the presidential search committee members are named, the CBS46 Bulldog has learned.

Those members, sources say, will be made up of primarily campus faculty members.

This is a big step towards transparency, say campus insiders.

Students and faculty voiced complaint when the previous president was appointed without outside input.

The Board of Regents said in a recent interview with CBS46, they hope more campus inclusion in the process will allow for a smoother transition this time.