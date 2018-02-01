Father of five killed in Clayton County house fire

A Clayton County family is mourning the death of a father who died in an overnight house fire.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed after he rescued his family from the blaze at a home on Berks Road and Whitley Drive in Forest Park.

CBS46 has a crew on the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

