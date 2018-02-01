GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Rabun County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Clayton, Georgia.

A Clayton police officer initiated a traffic stop for speeding just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Georgia Highway 441 South. The Honda Accord was traveling 68 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. When the officer initiated the stop, the Accord accelerated and a chase ensued.

The Accord turned onto Rickman Road and then crashed on a private drive at 547 Warwoman Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the officer gave verbal commands for the subject to remain in the vehicle. The subject then exited the vehicle through the rear window and made his way onto the roof of the vehicle.

The subject, armed with a knife, jumped off the hood of the vehicle toward the officer, advancing and swinging the knife. The officer fired multiple shots at the subject, striking the subject.

The subject died at the scene. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 at the GBI Medical Examiner’s office in DeKalb County.

