Teen fatally shot in northwest Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
A 17-year-old male was found dead in northwest Atlanta.

Police say the teen's body was found in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane with a shot to the back, Thursday.

At this time, police have no persons of interest or suspects in the case.

