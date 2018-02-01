Woman kidnapped during armed robbery identified by police

Authorities have identified the woman who was kidnapped during an armed robbery in Peachtree Corners, January 31, 2018.

According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man. Another male victim in the room said the man knocked on their door with a handgun, stole their property and removed Day from the room.

The suspect left with Day in the male victim's vehicle. The male victim ran to the nearby Waffle House and called police.

Day has not been located and police are in need of the public's help to locate her. She is described as the following:

Black female

Tall, medium-heavy build

Mid to late 20s

Heart tattoo on left wrist

Hair - thick dreadlocks

Last seen wearing: dark jeans, bright green dress tucked into jeans (like a shirt), light jean jacket

The male suspect is described as:

Black male

About 5'08" tall, medium build

Hair - twists, about 2" long, scruffy facial hair

Gold tooth

Anyone with information on this case should call GCPD at 770-513-5700. Anyone encountering the female victim or suspect should call 911.

