Police: Man exposes himself at public library

Fayette County Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman at the Fayette County Public Library.

The incident occurred January 31.

The man was seen leaving in a red Ford Fusion.

If you recognize him or know someone who does contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta or Sgt. David Cagle at 770-719-4218.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.