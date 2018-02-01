Better Call Harry: The worst move ever; why you never hire your mover online

A California piano teacher who moved to Marietta said her mover did $50,000 worth of damage.

Not only did they drop her baby grand piano, they movers allegedly threatened to auction all of her belongings if she didn’t wire thousands of dollars extra.

Better Call Harry pushed for a federal investigation and got it.

When Nancy Brown moved to Atlanta, she was ready to start anew. Brown is a piano teacher, a very good one. But there’s something wrong with this $35,000 baby grand. Only because the movers dropped it.

“Here we have the spot where they dropped the piano,” Brown said. “This part I covered with a sharpie.”

The accident shifted the keyboard, and it will need thousands in repairs. It’s just the beginning of the worst move ever.

“All of these items are just crushed,” Brown said. “Broken dishes.”

Take a look at the fridge. See the dents? Even the hot tub took a hit. Several.

Here’s the list: Brown said the movers damaged, destroyed or lost almost everything she owns.

“I have to hand it to them, they didn’t leave a stone unturned,” Brown said. “I have over 200 photos, so I printed them out on sheets. This whole area here and down below has been ripped and shredded.”

Brown scrambled when her original mover was a no-show. So she went online and found B&B Transportation services out of Los Angeles. They gave her a quote over the phone.

“Two thousand, two hundred dollars plus $400 for oversized items, including my piano and my hot tub,” Brown said.

On the day of the move, Brown said a guy showed up with a crew. His name is Gal Jedda.

He did wear a shirt that day, and Brown said he loaded up her belongings. And then changed the price.

“They load the truck and tell me it’s 13,000 pounds now, and I said ‘what does that equate to?’ and they said ‘Well, 70 cents a pound.’”

The new price was nearly $10,000. With zero options, she agreed.

“He mentioned that if he went through a weigh station, it would be double,” Brown said.

Nothing added up, including the truck. We checked the DOT number. It was suspended.

So how did the movers do so much damage? By dumping everything at a public storage unit off of I-285. The crew arrived early and didn’t want to wait.

“They insisted they said we have another job, so we need to get rid of your stuff now,” Brown said.

Not only did they dump her belongings, Brown claims they threatened to auction it all if she didn’t wire them $3,000. In desperation, she did.

“I felt very violated,” she said. “I felt like I’d just been robbed.”

We reached Gal Jedda by phone. He promised to make things right. That was five months ago.

Brown filed a police report for theft. We convinced the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to open an investigation, but six months later nothing had happened.

Except B&B Transportation appeared to be out of business.

Financially, Brown will never recover, but she’s got her piano. It’s damaged, but it plays.

We knew going into this story that short of a lawsuit, getting compensation would be tough. So we pushed the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency that oversees interstate movers, to open an investigation. It did.

The mover is now out of business. Our piano teacher hopes this case leads to criminal charges.

Do not hire your mover online.

