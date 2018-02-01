Massive tire dump angers DeKalb Co. community

It's no doubt one of the largest tire dumps in metro Atlanta, which has a local community outraged.

"This is just utter ridiculous," said Joe Arrington. "That the citizens of DeKalb have to tolerate this sort of thing.

The dump site is located on George Luther Drive at Durham Park Road next to an abandoned maintenance facility belonging to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

"It's too many tires," said Joel Edwards. "It's over a thousand tires here. I've never seen this in my life.

Residents said GDOT vacated the property about 5 years ago and that's when the illegal dumpers moved in.

"From an aesthetic point of view, it's awful," said Linda Rice. "It just looks terrible. The yard looks terrible. The buildings look terrible.

CBS46 learned the state still owns the property and is negotiating a sale with DeKalb County that includes a plan to clean up the tires.

"The commissioners know about this place because they've been trying to buy it for two years," said Rice. "Ugh!!! In the meantime, who's supposed to clean it up? I think GDOT should clean it up."

CBS46 reached out to the Georgia Environment Protection Division. They sent us the following statement:

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is aware of the tire dump. DOT contacted the EPD Tire Management Unit directly to make us aware of the situation. The property is being added to our abatement list, which means it will be cleaned up within a reasonable amount of time using state funds.

We also reached out to DeKalb County about the issue and they responded with the following:

DeKalb County is in negotiations with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the purchase of approximately 10 acres on George Luther Drive. The land is suitable for the expansion of an adjacent park. If successful in acquiring the property, the county would be responsible for its clean-up and remediation.

