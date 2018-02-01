Massive tire dump angers DeKalb Co. community

It's no doubt one of the largest tire dumps in metro Atlanta, which has a local community outraged.More >
A DeKalb County woman charged in the death of her 1 year-old daughter was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years probation on Wednesday.More >
Authorities are investigating an incident in which a woman said a man attempted to assault her in a restroom at Park at Pernoshal Court in Dunwoody.More >
One robbery suspect is in custody and police are searching for three more after they crashed their vehicle while trying to flee from police late Tuesday night.More >
When CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy’s mother Janice was diagnosed in 2010 with a rare degenerative brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, he knew he had to do something.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
Officials, accused of playing favorites when it comes to helping the victims. We've learned that one student had her hair set on fire, and another is seeking counseling.More >
A dangerous convict---conducting a 'Facebook Live' from inside his jail cell at a federal prison in Atlanta.More >
An Indiana teen committed suicide days after being diagnosed with the flu, and his family worries the medicine he took to relieve his symptoms may be to blame.More >
