Paulding Co. Superintendent speaks after pressed by The Bulldog

After weeks of parental concerns and questions surrounding complaints of bullying at Paulding County Schools, the superintendent finally answered questions from the CBS46 Bulldog.

"Yeah, I learned some things," he said of the concerned parents who arrived at his office Thursday, as well as our continued coverage.

(MORE: Paulding County parents hold press conference at superintendent's office)

When asked if bullying is an issue in the district, he replied, "I would say, across the nation, bullying is an issue. To say we do not have bullying in Paulding County would be disingenuous."

He continued, "We are going to continue to support our students, continue to look at what we're doing in terms of bullying in this district, how we respond to it, [and] what our policies and procedures outline."

When asked what is being done immediately, he replied, "We are doing a lot of listening."

When asked about the district's slow response to the outrage, he replied, "I am not tone deaf...I encourage parents to speak to me."

