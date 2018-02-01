Questions remain for proposal to eliminate cash bail for non-violent crimes in Atlanta

The Atlanta City Council is still wrestling with a new measure to eliminate cash bail for non-violent crimes. There appears to be plenty of support for the bill, but there are also plenty of questions.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Police say the teen's body was found in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane with a shot to the back, Thursday.More >
Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, the Centers for Disease Control director with Georgia roots who was just appointed to lead the organization in July, is already stepping down because of a financial conflict of interest.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a home and several vehicles in an Atlanta neighborhood were struck by gunfire early Thursday morning.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
Officials, accused of playing favorites when it comes to helping the victims. We've learned that one student had her hair set on fire, and another is seeking counseling.More >
A dangerous convict---conducting a 'Facebook Live' from inside his jail cell at a federal prison in Atlanta.More >
An Indiana teen committed suicide days after being diagnosed with the flu, and his family worries the medicine he took to relieve his symptoms may be to blame.More >
The Atlanta City Council is still wrestling with a new measure to eliminate cash bail for non-violent crimes. There appears to be plenty of support for the bill, but there are also plenty of questions.More >
A bill has been introduced to make it legal to cultivate it for those who are already allowed to use it in the state for medicinal reasons.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
