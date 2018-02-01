Man shot, killed in DeKalb County

Police say the teen's body was found in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane with a shot to the back, Thursday.More >
Fayette County Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman at the Fayette County Public Library.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
It's no doubt one of the largest tire dumps in metro Atlanta, which has a local community outraged.More >
A DeKalb County woman charged in the death of her 1 year-old daughter was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years probation on Wednesday.More >
Authorities are investigating an incident in which a woman said a man attempted to assault her in a restroom at Park at Pernoshal Court in Dunwoody.More >
One robbery suspect is in custody and police are searching for three more after they crashed their vehicle while trying to flee from police late Tuesday night.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
A dangerous convict---conducting a 'Facebook Live' from inside his jail cell at a federal prison in Atlanta.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
