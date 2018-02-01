Man shot, killed in DeKalb County

Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.

The man was found inside a house in the 5600 block of St. Thomas Drive in Lithonia.

The man was in his 60's, but was otherwise not identified.

An unidentified woman was also questioned about the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.