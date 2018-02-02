Robbery suspect dead after being fatally shot by homeowner

A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
According to police, 20-year-old Christina Day was taken from a hotel room at the Crossland Economy Studios located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard by an unknown man.More >
Police are sorting out details surrounding a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are sorting out details surrounding a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel early Wednesday morning.More >
Officer Victor Cortez was diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer that spread to his lungs in July 2017, according to a GoFundMe page.More >
Officer Victor Cortez was diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer that spread to his lungs in July 2017, according to a GoFundMe page.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.More >
A dangerous convict---conducting a 'Facebook Live' from inside his jail cell at a federal prison in Atlanta.More >
A dangerous convict---conducting a 'Facebook Live' from inside his jail cell at a federal prison in Atlanta.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >