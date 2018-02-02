Robbery suspect dead after being fatally shot by homeowner - CBS46 News

Robbery suspect dead after being fatally shot by homeowner

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Mayfield Farms Drive.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a vehicle parked at the home. When the owner of the home confronted him, the suspect charged. The homeowner then shot the suspect, killing him instantly.

The suspect is only described as a middle-aged white male.

