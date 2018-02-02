Georgia senator denounces NFL for not permitting ad by veteran's group

Georgia Republican state senator David Shafer is angry with the National Football League and has introduced a resolution condemning the NFL for their treatment of America’s veterans.

Shafer says the NFL is showing a different set of standards by allowing players to kneel for the National Anthem while not permitting an advertisement by a veteran's group for a Super Bowl program saying "Please Stand."

The resolution in Georgia, introduced by Shafer, who is running for lieutenant governor, called the league hypocritical for allowing players to kneel but not allowing an ad from the veterans group AMVETS.

"The National Football League has abandoned even the pretense of supporting free speech and dissent, silencing a major veterans' organization while condoning organized disrespect and contempt for the Flag of the United States and the National Anthem," the resolution says.

"The resolution will denounce the NFL for its hypocrisy, silencing America's veterans - telling them to sit down and shut up," says Shafer. " And it will encourage all Americans to stand when the flag is saluted by the playing of the National Anthem."

I’m proud that the Senate unanimously passed my resolution condemning the NFL for their treatment of America’s veterans. In Georgia, we stand up for our veterans and we stand for the national anthem. #PleaseStand #gapol pic.twitter.com/GfrKmjYafV — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) February 2, 2018

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game program has never been a place for advertising what some might consider to be a political statement.

"The NFL has long supported the military and veterans and will again salute our service members in the Super Bowl with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game," McCarthy said.

The words "Please Stand" figured prominently in the ad, and McCarthy said AMVETS declined to consider alternatives, such as "Please Stand for our Veterans." He said the NFL did approve a Veterans of Foreign Wars ad saying "We Stand for Veterans."

The on-the-field protests started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have waned this season but the controversy hasn't. President Donald Trump alluded to his public spat with the NFL in his State of the Union speech Tuesday, saying that paying tribute to the flag is a "civic duty."

The resolution has been unanimously passed by the state Senate.

