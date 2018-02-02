Publix under fire for denying employee potentially life-saving drug

One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.

According to the Huffington Post, an Atlanta-based prep clinic, was stunned to learn that a Georgia Publix employee was denied by his insurance when he tried to purchase the drug 'Truvada', which is also referred to as 'PrEP'.

The CDC says the drug can reduce your chances of getting HIV by up to 90 percent. However, the drug is extremely expensive, with an out-of-pocket cost of up to $13,000 per year.

According to Publix, "coverage is not generally provided to diagnose a medical condition for which a member has no indications or to treat a medical condition that a member might get in the future."

“We’ve started over 400 people on PrEP at our clinic alone, and this is the only person that we weren’t able to get PrEP for,” said David Holland, director of the Fulton County PrEP Clinic in Atlanta, who is also an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University.

The Huffington Post also reports that although the employee, who was not identified, attempted to appeal the decision, the request was rejected two more times.

It should be noted that Publix does cover health benefits like annual physicals and screenings.

