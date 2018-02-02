Children cheat death as killer whales swim by

Two children probably had their lives flash before their eyes after dodging two killer whales that swam past them as they were swimming inside a cove in New Zealand.

The video shows the orcas closing in on the two children as they were swimming in the cove. You can hear the children screaming as the whales approach.

It almost appears as if one of the whales grazes one the children as it swims by. The whales then continue on their way and no one was hurt.

The video has been viewed nearly 6 million times.

Watch the crazy video below

