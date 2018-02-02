Children cheat death as killer whales swim by

There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Tuesday, parents held a press conference at the the superintendent's office hoping to be heard.
One of the largest grocery chains in metro Atlanta is under fire for allegedly denying an employee a potentially life-saving drug.
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.
A robbery suspect is dead after being fatally shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning.
